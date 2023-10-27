Moulin Rouge in Warsaw and sheep in Madrid: photos of the day

Dancers from the Moulin Rouge troupe are reflected in a mirror at the National Theatre in Warsaw. Photograph: Wojtek Radwański/AFP/Getty ImagesAstronauts for the Shenzhou-17 mission, from left, Jiang Xinlin, Tang Hongbo and Tang Shengjie, wave as they attend a send-off ceremony for their manned space mission at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center

A museum tour guide gives instructions at the beginning of a tour to Quake, the Lisbon Earthquake Museum. A recent earthquake in Morocco has revived fears of a major earthquake in the Iberian peninsula

Kashmiri Muslims pray as a priest displays a relic of the Sufi saint Sheikh Syed Abdul Qadir Jeelani outside his shrine in Srinagar Tjeerd Bakker, the senior horological conservator at Buckingham Palace, changes the time on a mantel clock dating from 1765-85 created by François Louis Godon in the Silk Tapestry Room headtopics.com

Guests attend the opening night of the Balloon Museum’s immersive contemporary art exhibition Let’s Fly at Pier 36 A child sits in a destroyed car next to the ruins of Russian military vehicles on display in front of Saint Michael’s golden-domed monastery.

A life-sized figure of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk stands in a representative train at Kozyatagi metro station as part of preparations for the 100th anniversary of Republic Day in Istanbul Activists from the Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals and the Aashray Foundation wear monkey masks and hold placards in protest against cruelty to Rhesus macaques. They are demanding that the prime minister, Narendra Modi, restore the protection of the animals under the Wild Life (Protection) Act, saying it would prevent them from being killed or captured for experimentation, the meat and pet industries, and other forms of abuse. headtopics.com

