Motorcyclist fighting for life after crash on on Oxley Highway at Doyles River

A motorcyclist is fighting for life after a crash on a rural NSW highway on Sunday morning. The 48-year-old man was riding along the Oxley Hwy at Doyles River, about 100km east of Port Macquarie, when he and a ute towing a trailer collided. Emergency services were called to reports of the two-vehicle crash about 11.

20am, and arrived to find the rider of the Honda motorcycle in critical condition. He was treated at the scene by paramedics and airlifted to John Hunter Hospital. The 39-year-old driver of the Nissan ute was uninjured. He was taken to Walcha Hospital for mandatory testing. Investigations into how the crash occurred are ongoing, and anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

