Motorcyclist fighting for life after collision on Cumberland Highway, Greystanes

A man is fighting for life after a motorcycle and car collided in Sydney’s west. The crash took place on the Cumberland Highway at Greystanes about 10.30pm on Thursday. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Man fighting for life after serious collision in Western Sydney. He was treated by paramedics at the scene before he was taken to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition.

The 28-year-old driver of the car involved in the collision was uninjured. They were taken to Westmead Hospital for mandatory testing, before being transported to Granville Police Station. “He is currently assisting police,” NSW Police said. An investigation has commenced. Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or who may have dashcam footage to contact Crime Stoppers.

Read more:

7NewsAustralia »

Teens bailed, motorcyclist injured after stolen ute crash in TownsvilleA 27-year-old motorbike rider has been taken to hospital after he was allegedly hit by a teenage driver in a stolen ute. Read more ⮕

Drivers stunned as giraffe pokes its head from back of truck on busy highwayIt seemed like a tall tale at first: reports of a giraffe heading down a busy highway just south of Sydney on Wednesday morning. Read more ⮕

Drivers stunned as giraffe pokes its head from back of truck on busy highwayIt seemed like a tall tale at first: reports of a giraffe heading down a busy highway just south of Sydney on Wednesday morning. Read more ⮕

Aussie boss’ blunt response stuns after employee with hayfever asks to work from home7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

New details emerge of AFL premiership hero Jason Johanissen and Logan Shine’s unusual wedding act in Bali7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

American Pie star Tara Reid unrecognisable in new photos amid ‘very personal’ revelation7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕