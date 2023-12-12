Mother warns about chocolate bar after son's severe allergic reaction

When Sally Manny was told her son was having an allergic reaction at school, she assumed something had been shared in the classroom. The Sydney mum checks everything she buys to make sure there are no nuts for six-year-old Hugo, who is allergic. She rushed Hugo to hospital when he started “screaming in pain like someone was stabbing him” on the car ride home. He was given adrenaline and treated for anaphylaxis.

But when it happened again just weeks later, Manny realised there was one thing in common — Hugo had eaten his favourite chocolate bar — Mr Beast Feastables Milk Chocolate. “It was absolutely terrifying, particularly when he was screaming in the car in pain, and he actually said, ‘Mummy, am I going to die?’ and I said, ‘No, you’re not. We’re going to hospital’,” she told 7NEWS.com.au. Hugo’s initial reaction the second time was less severe, but the fallout has been worse, Manny said. “He’s been really lethargic, he’s had multiple days off school, his skin has flared up with eczema around his mouth,” she sai





