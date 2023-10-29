Mother’s torment after deadly attack

Natalie Sands had her world destroyed early one morning in October 2019 when her father burst into her room at her parent’s Tamworth home, frantically pouring petrol from a jerry can before pulling out a lighter.

Ms Sands said she had to “accept that there was nothing” she could do to save her youngest child. Photo: 60 MinutesShe blew out the lighter five times before he managed to follow through with his plan.

While still on fire, she fought to save her youngest son, five-year-old Orlando, who was still asleep in his room. She leapt from a window to stem the flames on the ground outside but was left unable to get back inside. headtopics.com

Ms Sands said she had to “accept that there was nothing” she could do, before taking her eldest son to look for help. “The legal test is that they either do not understand the nature and the quality of their act, or if they do know what they’re doing, that they do not appreciate it’s morally wrong,” he said.

