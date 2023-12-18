Mother's neglect leads to tragic death of two sisters

Darcey-Helen was one day old when her mother, Kerri-Ann Conley, had to be prompted to feed her and change her nappy. Then that night Darcey-Helen missed her evening feed, raising alarm bells for nurses. "This continued for the three days or so they remained in the hospital," Counsel Assisting Simon Hamlyn-Harris told the Coroners Court in Brisbane on Monday.

"There were these child protection concerns, and she was seen by a social worker, but she declined being referred to any services that might assist her." Darcey-Helen was born on May 15, 2017. Within months, there were reports to Child Safety that Conley had at least two, possibly three, car accidents while driving with Darcey-Helen in the back, the court heard. Chloe-Ann and Darcey-Helen were not able to be revived after they were found in a car parked at the Logan home. Two years later, Darcey-Helen would die alongside her younger sister, Chloe-Ann, in a hot car after their mother, a methylamphetamine user, left them strapped in their seats





