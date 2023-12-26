Mother's intuition saves family from tsunami

“Mum, is there a river near here?” It was a simple question from her 13-year-old daughter Meg that stopped Lindsay Asquith in her tracks. “I was thinking, our hotel was on the beach, we are nowhere near a river,” Lindsay tells 7Life of the moment that changed her life. The family of five was on a seaside tour of Southeast Asia, the first stop being Thailand. It was December 26, 2004, and the Asquiths were at their hotel packing suitcases for the next flight of their holiday.

Glancing at her daughter’s puzzled expression, Lindsay made her way to the balcony of their second-floor beachside resort. Looking out across the eerily quiet ocean, the mum stood frozen. An enormous wall of muddy water stretching across the horizon was steamrolling towards them. “I had lived in Japan so I knew exactly what it was. A tsunami,” Lindsay says. “It was slow moving, and the colour, it was like a river had broken its banks. “I knew we needed to get away from this — and no





