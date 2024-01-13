Mother marks days since son's abduction by Hamas

Every morning, before she's even out of her pyjamas, Rachel Goldberg-Polin tears a piece of masking tape off the roll, grabs a marking pen and in thick black strokes writes down the number of days her son, Hersh, has been missing. "I find it so remarkable how nauseating it is every single time,'' she said. "And it's good. I don't want to get used to it. I don't want anybody to get used to the fact that these people are missing.

'' Rachel Goldberg wears a sticker with the number 98 on it, marking the days since her son, Hersh Goldgerg-Polin, was kidnapped by Hamas in Jerusalem. (AP) Hersh Goldberg-Polin, 23, was last seen October 7, when militants loaded him into the back of a pickup truck with other people who were abducted from a southern Israel music festival where over 300 attendees were killed. The native of Berkeley, California, lost part of an arm when the attackers tossed grenades into the shelter where a group of young people had taken refug





9NewsAUS » / 🏆 10. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pressure mounts on Netanyahu to accept ceasefire in war against HamasThe mistaken killing of three Israeli hostages by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) at the weekend has substantially increased pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to accept a ceasefire in the war against Hamas.

Source: _TCglobal - 🏆 4. / 83 Read more »

Israel's War on Hamas to Last for Months, Says Military ChiefIsrael's military chief stated that the war on Hamas will continue for several months, as Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip escalate. The United Nations expressed concern over the increasing number of Palestinian casualties. The Israeli army urged civilians to evacuate the targeted area, but many claimed there was no safe place to go.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

Israeli campaign against Hamas in Gaza continues with increasing casualties195 people killed and 325 injured in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of casualties to 55,243 since Israel's campaign against Hamas began. White House national security adviser and Israel's strategic affairs minister discuss planning for the aftermath of the conflict and efforts to bring home remaining hostages. Israeli operation in a Palestinian refugee camp in the West Bank leaves six people dead and several others wounded.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Christmas celebrations canceled in Bethlehem due to Israel-Hamas warThe typically bustling biblical birthplace of Jesus resembled a ghost town Sunday after Christmas Eve celebrations in Bethlehem were called off due to the Israel-Hamas war.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Deadly Drone Strike in Lebanon Raises Tensions in the Middle EastFollowing almost three months of war in Gaza, Israel's declared mission to destroy Hamas entered new territory on Tuesday when a deadly drone strike was carried out in Lebanon, allegedly on its behalf. The attack, which killed Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri, threatened to further heighten tensions in the Middle East and underlined the risk of the Hamas-Israel war spreading well beyond the Gaza Strip.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

Mother's neglect leads to tragic death of two sistersA mother's neglect and drug use resulted in the tragic death of two sisters who were left in a hot car. The mother declined assistance from child protection services despite concerns raised by nurses and social workers.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »