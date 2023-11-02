Mother convicted of sons' manslaughter Leeanne Eatts pleads guilty to supplying another child with cannabis

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that this article contains images and names of people who have died.Leeanne Chrysilla Eatts has pleaded guilty to supplying a child with cannabis, and possessionShe remains in custody and is due to be sentenced on all charges in early 2024

Leeanne Chrysilla Eatts, 52, appeared in the Supreme Court in Townsville, North Queensland, on Thursday on three counts of supplying cannabis to a minor under 16 and one charge of possession.In September, Eatts was found guilty of the manslaughter of her two sons, five-year-old Barak Brian Austral and three-year-old Jhulio Sariago, who drowned in the Ross River in Townsville in February 2019.

Sewing needles, dishwashing liquid and kids on the floor: The unthinkable horrors of Gaza's hospitals'Let that sink in!': Musk's words come back to bite as X looks like it has become 'worthless' What you need to know about Donald Trump Jr's testimony in the trial which threatens his father's real estate empire

These tenants won compensation off their landlord in the High Court — and it's good news for renters everywhereSmiling Celine Dion makes rare public appearance almost a year after revealing stiff person syndrome diagnosis'He was never shy to experiment': The Beatles on why John Lennon would've loved their final song

Matildas on the hunt for 'the biggest stadiums available' for final Olympic qualifier, but MCG might be booked'Let that sink in!': Musk's words come back to bite as X looks like it has become 'worthless'

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GUARDIANAUS: Hong Kong: over-the-top punishment for 2019 democracy protesters, report findsMore than 10,000 arrests and nearly 3,000 prosecutions, with 82% given jail including ‘extraordinary high’ proportion of children

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

9NEWSAUS: Mother of Four Found Dead in Home Near BendigoLogee Osias, a 46-year-old mother of four, was found unresponsive in her home and pronounced dead. Her two young daughters were present at the time of the incident. A man has been taken into custody.

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: Chris Dawson's misogyny 'major' red flag for daughter Shanelle as she processed mother's disappearanceAfter decades of deception, a protracted police investigation and a very public trial, Shanelle Dawson reclaims her story, sharing the betrayal of losing her mum at the hands of her own father.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: Mother of missing Pilbara man Clinton Lockyer makes impassioned plea on anniversary of disappearanceOne year since Clinton Lockyer disappeared near Roebourne, his mother has released an impassioned plea for information regarding his whereabouts.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

9NEWSAUS: Man charged with murder after death of Bendigo motherA man has been charged over the death of a "loving" mother of four allegedly killed in her Bendigo home.

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: Central Queensland mother Angie Smith wants parents to be aware of the signs of childhood strokeRiley Grant seemed healthy, but he was a 'ticking time bomb' for a paediatric stroke. Now his mum wants other parents to recognise the signs.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕