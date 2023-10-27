Queensland calls for interstate reinforcements for its exhausted firefightersIsraeli air and ground forces have stepped up operations in the Gaza strip with heavy bombardment seen on the border between Gaza and Israel.

A ground offensive is expected in retaliation for Hamas' October 7 attacks on Israel which Israel says have killed more than 1,400 people, and led to at least 224 hostages being taken into Gaza. I-D-F spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari has defended bombardments on hospitals, claiming Hamas militants were hiding in tunnels under the Al Shifa hospital in Gaza, which a senior Hamas official has dismissed as baseless.

"When medical facilities are used for terror purposes, they are liable to lose their protection from attack in accordance with international law. The IDF has called and continue calling the civilians of northern Gaza and Gaza City to temporarily move to your own safety, move south toward to Wadi Gaza."The United Nations says the monitoring of aid deliveries into Gaza should be adjusted to permit more deliveries to enter via the Rafah crossing with Egypt. headtopics.com

Each truck currently has to offload its cargo at a checkpoint for inspection for possible arms and ammunition before being reloaded when the check is complete. United Nations Spokesperson Stephane Dijarric says the verification system needs to be improved to allow more desperately-needed aid to enter into Gaza.

Emergency Services Minister Mark Ryan says the extra firefighters are being brought in to help relieve Queensland crews, who are exhausted. Crews are still battling a ferocious fire that has claimed at least one life and burned more than 11,000 hectares at Tara in the Western Downs region, one of three blazes in the area. headtopics.com

