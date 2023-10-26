Morning Mail: Keating says voice was wrong fight, Palaszczuk attacks ‘deplorable’ cartoon, Matildas win

Good morning. Paul Keating supported a yes vote in the voice referendum but our exclusive interview with the former prime minister reveals that he thinks it was the “wrong fight” and that Indigenous Australians should have a political settlement in the form of a treaty. In classic Keating style, he also launches a broadside at former Liberal adversaries John Howard and Tony Abbott.

In another exclusive, Queensland’s premier, Annastacia Palaszczuk, has weighed in on the “deplorable” cartoon depiction of her fellow Labor premier Jacinta Allan. Plus, we look at how TV interviews undermined Bruce Lehrmann, the Matildas win and England’s cricketers are thrashed again.

After Anthony Albanese’s talks in Washington, Guardian Australia’s political editor, Katharine Murphy, and national news editor, Patrick Keneally,Donna Truscott holds a photo of her grandfather Donald Gordon Buckley, who went missing in 1953 headtopics.com

One of the last wishes of Donna Truscott’s dad was to continue the search for clues about what happened to his father, who had walked out on the family in Sydney in 1954, never to be seen again. One of her tactics was to share her DNA with a police database and that unexpectedly helped identify a woman whose dead body was found buried in a wall in Brisbane.

And finally, here are the Guardian’s crosswords to keep you entertained throughout the day – with plenty more on the Guardian’s Puzzles app for

Australia Headlines

Read more:

GuardianAus »

Paul Keating says voice referendum was ‘wrong fight’ and has ‘ruined the game’ for a treatyFormer PM accuses John Howard and Tony Abbott of ‘outrageously and wilfully misinterpreting’ result in attempt to return to ‘great assimilation project’ Read more ⮕

Morning Mail: Albanese meets Biden, low-carb beer warning, Maxwell blitzes Dutch in record centuryTrump fined for ‘blatant disobeyal’ of a gag order while in Gaza the humanitarian crisis is worsening by the hour, the UN says Read more ⮕

Morning Mail: ‘secretive’ Israel defence exports, bombshell testimony in Trump trial, AI risks debatedGreens say figures about arms deals show Australia has ‘unaccountable’ system; former fixer Michael Cohen testifies that former president inflated wealth Read more ⮕

Annastacia Palaszczuk reached out to Jacinta Allan over ‘demeaning’ Herald Sun cartoonIn interview with Guardian Australia, Queensland premier recalls similar cartoon of her when elected in 2015 and says ‘it’s not acceptable’ Read more ⮕

Morning News Bulletin 26 October 2023United States President Joe Biden meets Anthony Albanese, a Sydney council votes to fly the Palestinian flag in support of Gaza, and in sport, the Matildas face Iran in Perth tonight, as speculation continues over the future of coach Tony Gustavsson. Read more ⮕

Morning News Bulletin 25 October 2023Anthony Albanese announces more investment in critical minerals, ahead of a meeting with Joe Biden in Washington, The Reserve Bank Governor warns interest rates could rise again, Australia warns there are no easy games at this men's World Cup, as they prepare to play the Netherlands. Read more ⮕