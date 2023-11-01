Morning Mail: Australians reportedly escape Gaza, Abbott’s ‘climate cult’ rant, minister’s Qantas meetings

Meanwhile, in the UK, Tony Abbott has lashed out about the “climate cult” and how voters will always put their own bottom line before any efforts to cut emissions. But our story on how South Australia has been meeting virtually all its electricity needs from rooftop solar panels shows how people are investing to cut their bills and emissions.
, according to a statement to the UK Covid inquiry by his former adviser Dominic Cummings. A former senior civil servant has criticised Johnson forTwo presidents in two weeks: Albanese’s balancing act Anthony Albanese will follow up his meeting with Joe Biden by travelling to China for talks with Xi Jinping with the Aukus submarine deal top of the agenda.Photograph: Sia Duff/The Guardian
There can be gloom around the reporting of the climate crisis. But as part of our global series on alternatives to fossil fuels, Guardian Australia’s environment editor, Adam Morton, reports on theWhen Margaret and Doug Anthony donated some farmland to set up the Tweed Regional Gallery and Margaret Olley Art Centre in northern New South Wales, they never expected it to one day house a Monet masterpiece worth $174m.
Australia Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕
Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕
Source: SBSNews | Read more ⮕
Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕
Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕
Source: smh | Read more ⮕