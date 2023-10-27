More warnings as firefighters remain on high alert across Queensland

There were hopes that the dangerous Tara bushfire, west of Brisbane, that has burnt 11,000 hectares over four days would be contained by Friday.

But Western Downs Mayor Paul McVeigh said firefighters may have to battle on through to the weekend as they take on three blazes that are threatening the region. Firefighters are on high alert across the state, attending a total of 420 blazes this week with reports of up to 32 houses destroyed.Fire crews and aircraft have been working to contain a large, fast-moving fire near Tara.And residents at Kogan and Wieambilla have been issued a “prepare to leave” warning with the deadly Tara fire threatening properties.

“Fire and Emergency Services are hoping they may be on top of it come the weekend but fires are a different beast to manage,” McVeigh said.AdvertisementMcVeigh said more people arrived at Western Downs evacuation centres at Dalby and Chinchilla overnight after the Halliford fire threatened properties.Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, with QFES Deputy Commissioner Mike Wassing, visited the Western Downs on Friday. headtopics.com

Opposition Leader David Crisafulli hoped the state rallied around the Western Downs community after visiting the area on Thursday. “They are resilient but boy oh boy are they getting tested at the moment. This rebuild is going to take a lot,” he told reporters on Friday.

“As a state we have to do all we can to let everyone in the Western Downs area know that we’ve got their back.” In the north-west, people at Breakaway near Mount Isa, have been told to prepare to leave while at nearby Lake Moondarra there is a “not safe to return” warning.There are extreme high fire danger warnings for the central-west, north-west and Channel Country. headtopics.com

