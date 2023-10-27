More urged to flee as Queensland fires spread

Just before 1am on Saturday, multiple emergency warnings were issued for the communities of Tara, Wieambilla and The Gums in the Western Downs region, west of Brisbane.QFES

“Leave immediately. Your life could be at risk. It will soon be too dangerous to drive,” the alert said. An hour later, an emergency warning was also issued almost 500 kilometres away in the Gladstone region for Lowmead and Colosseum near Miriam Vale.

The alert highlighted concerns about a fast-moving fire burning along Lowmead Road that was expected to spread in coming hours.Dozens of fires are burning across the state, with one person killed at Tara and 32 homes lost in several Western Downs fires. headtopics.com

A 73-year-old woman also died after suffering what was believed to have been a heart attack while trying to leave her property. Watch and Act alerts were issued overnight for Carnarvon Gorge and surrounding areas in the central highlands, as well as Campbell Creek, Ginoondan and Byrnestown in the North Burnett region.Authorities said it was still too early for residents to return to several bushfire-ravaged areas, including Lake Moondarra near Mount Isa, as well as Halliford in the Western Downs region.

Almost 50 interstate firefighters have been asked to assist, with more potentially to be recruited from New Zealand.

