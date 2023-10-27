More than half of women trying for a baby aren’t following health advice. But why?

We train before a running race, we study to get a job, we save money – and maybe even go on a health kick – ahead of holidays and weddings. But not enough of us properly prepare for what is perhaps the most significant event of our lives: having a baby., seven in 10 Australian women plan their pregnancies, but less than half do anything to prepare for becoming pregnant.Rhett Wyma

Of the 70 per cent of women who had planned to have a baby, 59 per cent had not taken any health action before pregnancy. While the health behaviours of both men and women are important before conception, the fetal environment is crucial for birth outcomes, the lifelong health of the child and can impact subsequent generations. And it all starts, not before the baby is born, but before the baby isFor instance, if blood sugar levels aren’t controlled around the time a woman becomes pregnant it increases the risk of congenital abnormalities like heart defects.

Around half of women are overweight or obese entering pregnancy, Black adds. “If you have maternal obesity at the time of conception, you’re more likely to produce a baby that is overweight and more likely that child will be obese.” headtopics.com

Like many women, Hayley Scutts-Gullery, now 36, had no idea there was anything specific she had to change before trying to conceive. The Sydney resident had put on 15 kilograms during COVID and wanted to lose some of that weight, but mainly because she knew she would gain more weight during pregnancy., a world-first research trial exploring how losing weight in the six to 12 months before conception improves outcomes for both the mother and baby, Scutts-Gullery signed up.

“You think the weight gain will only affect you, but then I was like, if I have a baby, and I’m overweight it can have an effect on my baby,” she says. “I was really deflated, but then I was like, it’s great that I’m doing this. I wasn’t aware of the information about any of this.”During the 10-week program, Scutts-Gullery lost five kilograms and started exercising consistently. She and her husband conceived Hugo, a healthy and happy six-month-old, straight away. headtopics.com

