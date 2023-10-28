More residents told to ‘prepare to leave’ as 60 bushfires burn across Qld

Locals in the towns of Lowmead and Colosseum, about five hours north of Brisbane, were told early Saturday morning to"leave immediately" as their lives were in danger.

The properties under danger are between Suttons Road, Ellerslie Land Road, Blackburns Road and McCaskers Road, including Werona Road, and Lowmead Road and Fingerboard Road in the Lowmead and Colosseum areas.

LEAVE IMMEDIATELY - The Gums and Tara - Multiple Warnings - fire as at 12:51am Saturday, 28 October 2023.Authorities advised those in Condamine, Condamine State Forest, Carnarvon Gorge, Buckland and Rewan to be prepared to leave at last-minute notice. headtopics.com

Exhausted fire crews are trying to take advantage of cooler temperatures on Saturday before the heat rises next week, with some areas set to reach close to 40C. "We are still experiencing strong winds and that is causing these fires become erratic," he said on Weekend Sunrise on Saturday.

Queensland Fire and Rescue Acting Assistant Commissioner Peter Hollier said his crews will be battling with strong winds, which can suddenly change the direction of flames. Picture: 9NewsSome 60 bushfire are still burning across the state. headtopics.com

About 280 residents have been forced into evacuation centres in Dalby and Chinchilla, with Queenslanders urged to dig deep to support those who have lost everything.Residents return to find their home had been burnt to the ground. Picture: Liam KidstonExhausted Queensland firefighters will have some relief with interstate and New Zealand counterparts flying in to help. Picture: 9News

"Some people have lost everything and some are going through very emotional times," she said on Friday, while visiting the Western Downs, the most impacted region.

