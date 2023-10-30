More flights added between Australia and China

The Victorian government announced this week Sichuan Airlines will boost the number of services it offers into Melbourne from China's fourth largest city Chengdu.

The government said the move will"accelerate the return of visitors from China" and"encourage more students to study in Victoria", while also strengthening trade links by adding almost 2,500 tonnes of air freight capacity every year.

Sichuan Airlines will next year offer daily services between Melbourne and Chengdu. Picture: Lin Fangchao/VCG via Getty Images The Australian flag carrier on Sunday relaunched Sydney to Shanghai services, which will operate five times a week before moving to daily in late March. headtopics.com

"While demand from Chinese visitors wanting to travel to Australia is below the record levels that we saw prior to the pandemic, demand has been steadily climbing since borders reopened." Qantas on Sunday resumed services between Sydney and Shanghai. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Andrew Henshaw

In August, Australia was placed back on China's Approved Destination Status, allowing guided group tours to once again head Down Under.

