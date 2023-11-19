More detainees could be released after High Court decision

Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil has confirmed more detainees than an initial 93 people could be released from immigration detention after a landmark High Court decision. Opposition home affairs spokesman James Paterson has warned an unintended consequence of the Court’s decision could see Australia become a “very attractive destination for people who have committed serious crimes overseas” because Australia does not return people to a country that has capital punishment.

O’Neil confirmed the decision to free the 93 people could extend to up to 340 people, a figure flagged by Solicitor-General Stephen Donaghue during the case, but said it was “very unlikely” the Court’s decision would mean all of those people would be released from immigration detention.Credit:However, the minister conceded the government had been incorrectly advised by her department, Home Affairs, that the Commonwealth was likely to win the case that had been brought by, who lost his Australian visa and was detained after being convicted of raping a 10-year-old bo





🏆72. theage » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SKYNEWSAUST: ‘Asleep at the wheel’: Dutton calls out Home Affairs Minister on data, immigrationOpposition Leader Peter Dutton has accused Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil of being 'asleep at the wheel' on immigration and protecting Australians' data.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: Revealed: Home Affairs paying to access controversial tool tracking mobile phone movementsAgency has had access to Locate X since at least 2021, documents show, amid questions about use of data that may contain people’s sensitive information

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

SKYNEWSAUST: Home Affairs releases Optus outage statement after Metro Trains grind to a haltThere are fears up to 10 million people could be affected as Optus customers are hit with a mass service outage amid claims it is the worst telecommunications outage in Australian history. The outage appears to have begun around 3am with Metro Trains affected in Melbourne, eventually coming to a halt.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more »

SMH: Ex-Spy Chief's Inquiry Criticizes Australia's Department of Home AffairsA classified inquiry by ex-spy chief Dennis Richardson has provided a scathing assessment of how Australia’s Department of Home Affairs managed hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars for the offshore asylum seeker processing system.

Source: smh | Read more »

THEAGE: Ex-Spy Chief's Inquiry Criticizes Australia's Department of Home AffairsExclusive: A classified inquiry by ex-spy chief Dennis Richardson has provided a scathing assessment of how Australia’s Department of Home Affairs managed hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars for the offshore asylum seeker processing system.

Source: theage | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: James Paterson refuses to back Peter Dutton's plan to send people back to immigration detentionThe federal opposition's home affairs spokesperson, James Paterson, has refused to back Peter Dutton's suggestion the government could simply re-detain 93 people released from indefinite immigration detention. But the Liberal frontbencher's alternative proposal - to use terrorist-style preventative or continuing detention orders - has been lashed as 'absurd' by leading lawyer Greg Barns SC who claimed there was no evidence any of the released detainees were at high risk of reoffending. The home affairs minister, Clare O'Neil, said on Sunday that the high court ruling made it 'abundantly clear' Labor could not simply send the group back into immigration detention.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »