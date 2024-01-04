Monarchist claims Australia's Head of State is Governor General, not King Charles III

The head of a prominent monarchist organisation has insisted Australia's Head of State is Governor General David Hurley, not King Charles III. The head of a prominent monarchist organization has claimed Australia already has an Australian as head of state. Former Tasmanian Senator and Australian Monarchist League Chairman Eric Abetz made the claim during a spirited debate about the future of the Monarchy, insisting Australia's Head of State was the Governor-General, and not King Charles III.

The former Tasmanian Senator was responding to Adam Spencer – a comedian, media personality, and non-executive director of the Australian Republican Movement – who pointed out the King’s visit would be the first time the monarch of Australia had visited the country in over a decade. “It'll be something like 770 days since he became Australia's Head of State; 770 days before he's managed to squeeze in a visit to the Australia of which he is King,” Mr Spencer said. A prominent Austrlaian monarchist has claimed Governor General David Hurley is is Australia's Head of State, not King Charles II





