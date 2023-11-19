Modi uses Cricket World Cup to boost political appeal

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi cheers India in the blockbuster climax of the Cricket World Cup Sunday, commentators say he is also seeking to capitalise on the wildly popular sport to burnish his appeal ahead of elections next year. For tournament organisers and for Modi - after whom the world's biggest cricket stadium is named - it is a dream finale.

Cricket is a national sporting obsession, and local fans are hoping to see their team continue its streak of 10 straight tournament wins as it faces Australia in the final. Commentators say Modi has tried to co-opt cricket, turning it into a powerful political tool to bowl out political opponents by piggy-backing on the popular appeal of the game. Writer Suresh Menon called the marathon World Cup tournament - totalling 48 matches over 46 days at 10 carefully selected venues - the "greatest interactive election campaign". Sport and politics are already run hand-in-hand: Modi's Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is closely tied to India's hugely wealthy Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI





🏆82. SBSNews » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GUARDİANAUS: For Afghans around the world this Cricket World Cup is providing a rare moment of joyFrom Kabul to Melbourne, millions are celebrating Afghanistan’s stunning performance. It’s about more than just cricket

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

FİNANCİALREVİEW: Rugby world cup: England hold off Argentina fightback to take World Cup bronzeEngland beat Argentina to win the Rugby World Cup bronze final.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »

SBSNEWS: SBS remains home of the FIFA World Cup™, secures exclusive FIFA World Cup 2026™ rightsSBS will remain the home of the World Game - with the national broadcaster today confirming it has secured the exclusive rights to the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

Source: SBSNews | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: Cricket Australia records near $17m loss despite boost from hosting T20 World CupHosting the Twenty20 World Cup has gone some way to balancing the books, after Cricket Australia announced it recorded a $16.9m loss in 2022-23

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: Australia v Pakistan: Cricket World Cup 2023Over-by-over report: Australia face another must-win game as they face Pakistan in Bengaluru. Join our team of writers for updates

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

ABCNEWS: Cricket World Cup live ScoreCentre: Australia vs Pakistan scores, stats and updatesHaving got off the mark at the World Cup against Sri Lanka, Australia faces Pakistan looking to keep up the positive momentum. Check out the live scores and stats in our ScoreCentre.

Source: abcnews | Read more »