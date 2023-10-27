Models sue Abercrombie & Fitch and ex-CEO Michael Jeffries over alleged sex trafficking

A group of once-aspiring Abercrombie & Fitch models are suing the retailer and its former chief executive officer, Michael Jeffries, alleging the company had benefited from a sex-trafficking operation led by Jeffries.

The lawsuit alleges Abercrombie facilitated the “sex-trafficking conspiracy” as Jeffries continued to reap massive profits. Jeffries is often credited with spearheading the company’s transformation into a successful teen retailer known for its cologne-filled stores and ads featuring semi-nude models. He resigned in 2014 amid criticism that he had failed to keep pace with the tastes of teen shoppers, and received a payout of more than $US25 million ($A39 million).

