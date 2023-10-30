Mob storms Russian airport in search of passengers from Israel

A mob in Russia’s mostly Muslim region of Dagestan has stormed the airport in Makhachkala in search of Jewish passengers arriving fromIn the past day, local people have besieged a hotel in search of Jewish guests and stormed the airport after reports emerged that a flight from Tel Aviv was arriving in the city. Passengers were forced to take refuge in planes or hide in the airport for fear of being attacked.

Local health authorities said that 20 people had been injured, including two who were in critical condition. The RIA news agency said nine police officers had been injured in the incident, two of whom were being treated in hospital. The passengers on the plane were safe, security forces told Reuters.

Sixty people were later detained, RIA reported on Monday, adding that 150 of the protesters had been identified

