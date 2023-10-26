Moama on NSW-Victorian border to lose 56-bed aged care home as staff shortages continue

A small southern New South Wales border town is about to lose one of its aged care facilities, with locals calling for residents to not be transferred to other communities.It says the closure is due to issues attracting permanent staffSouthern Cross Care NSW & ACT has confirmed it will close its 56-bed Moama facility in the southern Riverina, due to workforce shortages.
Murray River mayor Frank Crawley said it was important the residents were moved to the town's four remaining aged care homes, instead of facilities in other towns."If they weren't able to live in the Moama area that would create a whole range of difficulties, not only for these residents but also for their family and friends."
The provider has been heavily relying on temporary agency clinical staff to fill workforce shortages but has been unsuccessful in hiring permanent staff."The root of the problem is we've just got critical workforce shortages for registered nurses and care staff in Moama." headtopics.com
"It's really important that their wellbeing is the utmost priority and making sure they're comfortable with the accommodation options available," she said.Charles Sturt University associate professor in nursing Maree Bernoth said the closure was "very sad" for the Moama community."We know that older people who are moved away from where they prefer to be certainly have a reduced quality of life and some of them die prematurely.
As part of widespread aged care reforms the government mandated that aged care facilities have a nurse on duty 24-hours a day, seven days a week, from July this year.released under Freedom of Information, estimate the new rules would create a shortfall of 11,758 registered nurses and 13,679 personal care workers next financial year. headtopics.com