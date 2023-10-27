Mixed day for global stocks as oil prices rally

Following a positive session in Asia, bourses in Europe and New York mostly fell, extending a rough patch for equities.

Strong earnings from Amazon and Intel lifted the Nasdaq, but the other two major indices finished lower. A closely-watched indicator of US inflation stayed steady in September. The personal consumption expenditures price index rose 3.4 percent from a year ago -- the same rate as in the preceding two months.The figures"had a sticky feel to them, meaning they lacked a stronger trend of disinflation," said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare.

The inflation data comes after figures released Thursday showed that the US economy had its best growth since late 2021 during the third quarter. Meanwhile, oil prices finished up more than two percent following US strikes of Iranian-linked militias in Syria as officials in Washington insisted they did not want to widen the Middle East conflict. headtopics.com

