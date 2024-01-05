Mitchell Starc's running repairs on sight screen

But first Mitchell Starc does some running repairs on the sight screen. The roller door covering the advertising got stuck and the big quick just yanks it down. Babar carves a single away, so Head can bowl to left-handed Saud Shakeel, and there is a bit of rough outside his off stump that Head can exploit. Shakeel looks in two minds as to how to play Head. Probably didn't watch that much tape of the part-timer heading into this series. Nathan Lyon is in the game! He gets debutant Saim Ayub.

Pitching on middle and off, smashing below the middle of middle. Big reach down the pitch from Ayub to sweep hard into the leg side for a couple., who reviews after a chat with Babar. 17th over - Travis Head is into the attack. Still tossing it up and wide, but Babar can't get him away. BIG SHOUT FOR CAUGHT BEHIND! Australia reviews, and they'll check caught behind and stumping. Babar will survive. Ayub tries to cut hard, but it's far too close to him and he misses out. He spears down leg and Babar Azam tries to work off his pad. Thought there might have been some bat on that, but just a bit of thigh pad





Pakistan fights back against Australia in Test matchPakistan reached 2-132 at stumps on day two of the Test match against Australia. Mitchell Marsh's brilliant innings boosted Australia's total. David Warner's century highlighted Pakistan's early bowling errors. Australia secured their opening breakthrough with a wicket from Mitchell Starc.

Mitchell Johnson Stood Down from Speaking Functions by Cricket AustraliaMitchell Johnson’s scathing personal attack on former teammate David Warner resulted in him being stood down from two speaking functions by Cricket Australia.

From Little Things Big Things GrowNathan Lyon, in his first Test spell on Australian soil, dismissed Kane Williamson before lunch, caught by Usman Khawaja, who had been a Test cricketer for a few months. David Warner and Mitchell Starc were on debut. Starc was replacing Patrick Cummins, who had just broken down after his second Test match. Steve Smith, freshly minted as a Test player, was ironing out his flaws in the Sheffield Shield, where his teammates included Josh Hazlewood, soon to get his national call-up. Seven NSW products received their baggy green caps within months, amid the wreckage of a home thrashing in the Ashes and the Argus review. Twelve years on, today all seven remain in Australia’s first-choice Test XI.Their road has been long but never flat, which could be a Paul Kelly lyric. Among the seven, none have played every match since 2011. Lyon (dropped briefly in 2013) came closest. Injuries interrupted the fast bowlers’ careers, sandpaper Smith’s and Warner’s, while Khawaja turned out to be an acquired taste in the selection room

Australian Family Becomes Nomadic to Escape Rising Cost of LivingA father-of-two in Australia, Jimmy Mitchell, sells everything and becomes a nomad with his family to escape the increasing cost of living. They have been country-hopping for the past six months and plan to visit Hawaii and Japan next year.

