Mitchell Marsh's Spectacular Batting Performance Sets Up Victory for Australia

Mitchell Marsh has overcome the death of his grandfather to record Australia’s second spectacular batting performance inside a week, setting up an emphatic victory over Bangladesh on Saturday and setting a course for their World Cup semi-final against South Africa on Thursday in Kolkata. Just four days after Glenn Maxwell walloped ten sixes in an extraordinary double century against Afghanistan, Marsh hammered nine sixes, along with 17 fours, in a brutal 177 not out from just 136 balls.
It drove Australia to victory by eight wickets with 32 balls to spare in reply to Bangladesh’s 8/306. It was considered no more than a par score on this delightful batting wicket.“My pop was an outstanding man and a huge cricket supporter. He’s watched a lot of cricket over his time so it was always sad but he lived a beautiful life.” Marsh was grateful that captain Pat Cummins and coach Andrew McDonald allowed him to return home and then come back to be part of the World Cup squad. Mitchell Marsh celebrates his 150 runs during the Cricket World Cup match against Bangladesh in Indi
Australia Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more »
Source: SBSNews | Read more »
Source: FinancialReview | Read more »
Source: GuardianAus | Read more »
Source: SBSNews | Read more »
Source: SBSNews | Read more »