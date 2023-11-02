Mitch Marsh rushes home from Cricket World Cup for personal emergency

The final is due to take place on November 19. Marsh belongs to one of Australia’s most famous cricket families, the son of ex-Test opener and World Cup winner Geoff and the brother of Shaun. The siblings won the Ashes together in 2017-18 and enjoyed a memorable moment at the SCG when Marsh reached a century while batting with Shaun. News of Marsh’s immediate departure from the World Cup squad follows Glenn Maxwell being ruled out of the group clash with England due to concussion.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THEAGE: Mitch Marsh leaves World Cup for personal reasonsMitch Marsh has returned home for personal reasons, prompting a major shake-up with Australia’s team for Saturday’s match against England.

Source: theage | Read more ⮕

FOXSPORTSAUS: First team booted from World Cup as ruthless blitz keeps Aussie rival’s hopes aliveCricket: Tasmania have beaten Queensland in the Marsh Cup in Hobart, despite a century for Ben McDermott.

Source: FOXSportsAUS | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: Glenn Maxwell to miss Cricket World Cup match against EnglandGlenn Maxwell is under concussion protocols for up to eight days after his second freak accident in the past year.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

FOXSPORTSAUS: Glenn Maxwell to Miss Cricket World Cup Clash with England Due to ConcussionAustralian star Glenn Maxwell will be absent from the upcoming Cricket World Cup match against England after suffering a concussion in a golf cart accident. This is a major setback for the Australian team, as Maxwell has been in excellent form in the tournament, scoring a century and taking wickets in recent matches.

Source: FOXSportsAUS | Read more ⮕

NEWSCOMAUHQ: England's World Cup Campaign in Tatters as Cricket Legend Slams Lame ExcuseEngland's chances of reaching the World Cup semi-finals are slim after suffering four defeats and just one victory. Former England captain Nasser Hussain criticizes the team for blaming the cricket structures instead of taking responsibility for their poor performance.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: New Zealand v South Africa: Cricket World Cup 2023Over-by-over report: Both sides will be hoping to cement their top-four slots, but who will come out on top? Join our team writers

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕