Mitch Marsh leaves World Cup for personal reasons

“Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has returned home from the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 late last night for personal reasons. A timeline on his return to the squad is to be confirmed. No further detail will be offered at this time,” Cricket Australia said in a statement.Watch every Australian game plus other big match-ups live and free on Nine, 9Gem and 9Now.News, results and expert analysis from the weekend of sport sent every Monday.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THEAGE: Mitch Marsh leaves World Cup for personal reasonsMitch Marsh has returned home for personal reasons, prompting a major shake-up with Australia’s team for Saturday’s match against England.

Source: theage | Read more ⮕

7NEWSAUSTRALIA: Mitch Marsh rushes home from Cricket World Cup for personal emergency7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more ⮕

FOXSPORTSAUS: Potential Cup history on cards as jockey earns shot on lightweight contender: Melb Cup Early MailHorse Racing: Three time Melbourne Cup winner Damien Oliver is preparing for his last race in what will be an emotional farewell.

Source: FOXSportsAUS | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: ‘Potential errors’ in selection of Wallabies World Cup teamRugby Australia Chief Executive Phil Waugh has spoken about Eddie Jones’ early departure from the Wallabies following their disastrous Rugby World Cup performance. Mr Waugh said the results proved that there were some “potential errors” in the selection of the team, but it was “important” for board members not to get involved.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Australia opts not to bid for 2034 World Cup in boost for Saudi Arabia hopesAustralia has decided against bidding for the 2034 Fifa World Cup, paving the way for Saudi Arabia to host the tournament

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

FOXSPORTSAUS: Australia gives up men’s World Cup hosting dream as 2034 hosts effectively locked inFootball: Nestory Irankunda, known for his world class goals and athleticism is the 17 year old Adelaide United forward that has some of the biggest clubs in world football knocking at his door.

Source: FOXSportsAUS | Read more ⮕