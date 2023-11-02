Mitch Marsh leaves Cricket World Cup ahead of England clash for personal reasons

These tenants won compensation off their landlord in the High Court — and it's good news for renters everywhereFrom anxiety to loneliness, here are five tips to help improve teen wellbeingSmiling Celine Dion makes rare public appearance almost a year after revealing stiff person syndrome diagnosisWhat you need to know about Donald Trump Jr's testimony in the trial which threatens his father's real estate empirePolice search of Erin Patterson's home ongoing, mushroom death...

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

7NEWSAUSTRALIA: Mitch Marsh rushes home from Cricket World Cup for personal emergency7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more ⮕

THEAGE: Mitch Marsh leaves World Cup for personal reasonsMitch Marsh has returned home for personal reasons, prompting a major shake-up with Australia’s team for Saturday’s match against England.

Source: theage | Read more ⮕

SMH: Mitch Marsh leaves World Cup for personal reasonsMitch Marsh has returned home for personal reasons, prompting a major shake-up with Australia’s team for Saturday’s match against England.

Source: smh | Read more ⮕

BRISBANETIMES: Mitch Marsh leaves World Cup for personal reasonsMitch Marsh has returned home for personal reasons, prompting a major shake-up with Australia’s team for Saturday’s match against England.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more ⮕

FOXSPORTSAUS: Glenn Maxwell to Miss Cricket World Cup Clash with England Due to ConcussionAustralian star Glenn Maxwell will be absent from the upcoming Cricket World Cup match against England after suffering a concussion in a golf cart accident. This is a major setback for the Australian team, as Maxwell has been in excellent form in the tournament, scoring a century and taking wickets in recent matches.

Source: FOXSportsAUS | Read more ⮕

7NEWSAUSTRALIA: Glenn Maxwell out for Australia’s clash with England at Cricket World Cup after golf injury7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more ⮕