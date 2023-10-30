Missing woman's remains found in Kakadu National Park

﻿Stephens is believed to have travelled to Kakadu National Park in the Territory on October 19.Jessica Louise Stephens is believed to have travelled to Kakadu National Park on October 19.

(Northern Territory Police/Tourism Australia)She is thought to have camped near Nourlangie Rock and her family hadn't heard from her since."The remains were located earlier today within the search area," NT Police said.Continue reading

Human remains found at Kakadu National Park, believed to be that of missing woman Jessica StephensNT Police say they have recovered the human remains on Nourlangie Rock , believed to be missing 35-year-old Jessica Louise Stephens. Read more ⮕

Mother of Jessica Stephens pays tribute to daughter after remains found at Kakadu National ParkHuman remains, believed to be that of Jessica Stephens, were found by Northern Territory Police on Saturday at Kakadu National Park . It followed an extensive search and rescue operation in extreme conditions. Read more ⮕

Human remains found in Kakadu believed to be those of missing camper Jessica Louise Stephens7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Camper lost in 50 degree heat before deathExtreme heat was the likely cause of death for camper Jessica Stephens, who went missing at Kakadu National Park last week and was tragically found deceased on Saturday. Read more ⮕

New 38km Mountain Bike Trail Opens at Mount Remarkable National ParkThrill seekers can now take on a new 38km mountain bike trail at Mount Remarkable National Park, offering stunning views and showcasing local Aboriginal culture. The trail includes 1500m of climbing elevation and a 6km descent, linking to nearby mountain bike trails. Read more ⮕

Missing helicopter wreckage found in Hunter region following land and sea searchWreckage believed to be from a helicopter missing since Thursday is found in the New South Wales Hunter region following an extensive land and sea search. Read more ⮕