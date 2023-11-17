Misinformation Campaign Claims Wind Turbines Kill Whales

There's no evidence that offshore wind turbines cause harm to whales, scientists say. But a misinformation campaign on Facebook, spreading the completely false claim that the turbines kill hundreds of whales a year, has taken hold, while Guardian Australia reports posters making similar claims have popped up in NSW's Hunter and Illawarra regions.

Australia doesn't have offshore wind farms yet but the federal government has announced six priority areas for offshore wind development, one of which is off the coast of Wollongong. Opponents of the Wollongong wind farm plan held a protest on November 29, where concerns about the environment and whales being killed were raised. That the turbines kill whales is just one claim among dozens that have been used to spread fear about wind energy, experts said. Figures from the right side of politics have long railed against wind farm technolog

