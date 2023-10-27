On Sunday Mr Minns announced Moore Park's lease would not be renewed in 2026 cutting Australia’s busiest 18 hole golf course down to nine holes and a driving range in preparation for the growing population in the area.

“It appears the Minister (Kamper) himself wasn’t even consulted about the Moore Park takeover,” Ms Cooke told SkyNews.com.au. Mr Kamper was peppered with questions about the information he received about the Moore Park proposal but he insisted it was under the portfolio of Planning and Public Spaces Minister Paul Scully.

Ahead of the announcement Mr Kamper met with Golf Australia on 13 September and Golf NSW on 11 August.The State Opposition has requested the government confirm golf courses residing on Crown Land will not be ripped up in the future. headtopics.com

“That's not something that I decide. There's existing leases in place. But there's no approach to interfere with any golf operation. There's nothing on the program. I can't guarantee it,” he told Budget Estimates.

However, Minister Kamper did admit the acreage golf courses take up in the state was “a little bit ridiculous”. Ms Cooke warned Mr Kamper’s ambiguous answers would not give golfers any confidence their clubs would be safe from future Labor Government acquisitions. headtopics.com

The Moore Park golf facility hosts 93,000 rounds – 80 per cent of which are played over 18 holes – and 500, 000 people at the multi-level driving range each year making it the busiest 18 hole course in the country.

Royal Sydney Golf Club and The Australian Golf Club both host championship courses and lie within 10 kilometres of the CBD but are private and have membership entry fees reaching north of $30,000.

