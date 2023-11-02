Minister’s fury over ‘baseless sexist attack’

Finance Minster Courtney Houssos accused Damian Tudehope of making a ‘baseless sexist attack’ on her marriage to an insurance lobbyist. Picture: NCA NewsWire/ Gaye Gerard However, persistent questioning, despite objections from Labor members on the committee, resulted in Ms Houssos accusing Mr Tudehope of “mansplaining,” and launching a “baseless sexist attack on working women”.

“There is no allegation of wrongdoing … You (Mr Tudehope) might come from a different time but most families work today, both partners work.”Ms Houssos added her and her husband have made “no secret” of their long marriage and said Mr Houssos had “voluntarily stopped working with the NSW government” once she was sworn in as minister.

“Do you accept that there could be a perceived contract conflict of interest if you are making insurance decisions, good decisions in your portfolio, which relate to the Insurance Council of Australia for whom your husband works?” he asked.

