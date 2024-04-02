Minimizing CGT on Transferring Property to Daughter

I have four children and want my assets (home, investment house, managed funds) to be equally divided on my death. I also have an investment property purchased in 1993 for $275,000, now worth $1.6 million. It had been rented out until 12 months ago when my widowed daughter and her children – who were previously living there at market rent – began to reside there rent-free. Because of their situation, it will remain that way. I wish them to have the property when I die.

In terms of CGT, would it be better to leave the property to her in my will, or transfer to her name now? I am trying to minimise CGT as she is not very affluent. If it’s transferred to her before your death, you will be liable for capital gains tax which would be substantial given the large gain. However, if you leave the property to her in your will no CGT will be triggered on your death and will only be payable if and when she sells the propert

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



theage / 🏆 8. in AU

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Office property market: Why even Howard Marks is wary of office propertyThe Oaktree Capital co-founder loves distress, and says there will be plenty in the office market. But there’s one big reason he’s cautious about investing.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Perth property prices: East coast buyers bet on AUKUS, power Perth’s property boomPerth is the country’s hottest property market as migrants converge with east coast investors betting that major defence contracts will boost rents and returns.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Do I transfer property to my kids before I die, or leave it in the will?Transferring property can have tax implications for both you and your children, so it’s worth weighing your options.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Do I transfer property to my kids before I die, or leave it in the will?Transferring property can have tax implications for both you and your children, so it’s worth weighing your options.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Sydney house prices: The ‘right’ apartment still a good stepping stone to property wealthThe price difference between houses and apartments has reached record levels, but units are still an important stepping stone on the property ownership journey.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Property prices rose in every capital except one - here's how big the jump wasHousing values rose faster in the first three months of this year, than at the end of 2023.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »