Mini mutts jockey for top dog honours in Melbourne Pup race

The first race, running at 1.45pm, will be the under-five kilogram category, meant for chihuahuas and puppies, and the second, the Pawfield Cup, at 2pm, will be for under-eight kilogram dogs, aimed at dachshunds.

Melbourne Pup lead organiser Kelly Armati, of Coburg, attempted her first tiny dog race in 2019, at a local dog park. To her surprise, dozens of pets and their owners turned up.Melbourne Pup entrants Gregory the dachshund and chihuahuas Charlie and Mickey Rourke inspect the trophy.

Pups will receive a racing silk or ribbon with their $10 entry fee, all of which will go toward the chihuahua rescue organisation, Tiny Tails Rescue.Although they can’t race, bigger dogs are welcome at the event to take part in the free “Gnashings on the Field” event for best-dressed pooch and best-dressed human.

Prizes include hampers, pet-carrying hoodies and an electronic treat camera for owners to feed and chat to their dogs while not at home.Dog owner and Coburg resident Peter Leed said his tiny eight-year-old chihuahua, Gigi, did poorly in the last running of the Pup, and he was dim about her prospects this year.About 50 people have confirmed attendance, but organisers are preparing to run several races in the event of an influx of tiny dogs on Sunday, and will have plenty of dog poo bags on hand.

Armati said she wanted to put on an alternative event to the Melbourne Cup for people who opposed horse racing on ethical grounds. “In my opinion, you can’t just lecture people, you need to give them something else to do,” she said.

