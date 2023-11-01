MIN ASX: MinRes makes down payment in billion-dollar lithium blitz

Gina Rinehart’s Hancock Prospecting has separately increased its stake in Azure to 18.3 per cent, on the cusp of the 19 per cent trigger whereby SQM can abandon its agreed deal with the Azure board.Should any single shareholder accumulate a 19 per cent Azure stake, SQM may elect to make an off-market offer at $3.50 a share, rather than pursue a scheme of arrangement.
“Given the activity in the lithium space more recently, I am sure there would be many more interested parties in acquiring Bald Hill if there was an open sale process,” one Alita shareholder, who would not be named, said.
The process was complicated by Alita’s receivers, which suggested multiple buyers were circling Bald Hill and questioned whether McGrathNicol as the administrator had the authority to sell the mine. MinRes confirmed this week that it forked out close to $200 million building its 19.9 per cent stake in lithium explorer Wildcat Resources, whose Tabba Tabba project sits about 90 kilometres from MinRes’ Wodgina and just over 200 kilometres from Andover.
Australia Headlines
