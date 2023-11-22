Millennials and Gen Z: Less Religious, More Educated, and LGBTQ+

Millennials and gen Z are much less religious than baby boomers and gen X, and they have higher rates of university education and identification as LGBTQ+. Political scientists say there has been a fundamental shift as the experiences of younger voters are so much different from previous generations.

There’s a “new kind of adulthood” as one expert described it: younger Australians are leaving the family home, living in share houses, getting married, having children and buying their own home much later than previous generations did, if at all





