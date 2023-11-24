Millennial investors in ETFs drop by 42%

The number of Millennial investors in ETFs has dropped by 42% in the past two years, with 300,000 investors aged 18 to 34 selling out. Factors such as underwhelming returns, better risk-free returns on savings, and less discretionary cash to spend are cited as reasons for the exodus. Meanwhile, demand for ETFs is now strongest among people aged 44 to 65. The average household income among ETF investors has also risen.





