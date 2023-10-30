Milk sold at Coles and Woolworths recalled over E coli fears

Consumers are being warned not to drink a batch of milk from Tempo Foods after it was found to have a potentialThe milk, which was recalled on Friday, had been available at Coles, Woolworths and independent supermarkets inThe NSW Food Authority warned consumers not to consume the Tempo Foods Full Cream 2L product and the Light 2.5% 2L product with a use-by date of 31 October and 2 November.

The company’s Skim 0% 2L product with a use-by date of 31 October should also not be consumed.Thebacteria can cause diarrhoea, stomach pain and nausea that usually passes within five to 10 days. At its most severe, it can cause pneumonia, inflammation of the gall bladder and meningitis in newborn babies.

