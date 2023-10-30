Military called in to search for kidnapped father of Liverpool player

Authorities in Colombia have mobilised the national police and the military to look for the father of football star Luis Díaz, a Colombian standout for the English club Liverpool whose parents were kidnapped in his hometown Saturday. Given football’s popularity here, the incident captured the South American country’s attention, but it also stoked fears of increasing insecurity in a nation where such kidnappings were becoming less common until a surge in recent years.

The parents of Díaz, who is known as Lucho, had been in a car at a gas station in Barrancas — a town in La Guajira, a region of northern Colombia along the Caribbean Sea and bordering Venezuela — when they were kidnapped by armed men Saturday afternoon, according to local reports and authorities.

Colombian authorities on Sunday morning announced a reward of 200 million pesos (roughly $76,000) for any information that would help locate the elder Díaz. They said they were in a rush to find him because they feared that he might be taken to neighbouring Venezuela, a country marred by years of political, economic and social unrest. headtopics.com

While details of Marulanda’s rescue were not immediately known, she was safe as of Saturday night, said William René Salamanca, head of the Colombian national police. In a video posted Saturday night on X, formerly known as Twitter, Salamanca spoke briefly on the phone with Marulanda.

Liverpool’s Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring his side’s opening goal holding the jersey of teammate Luis Diaz during the English Premier League match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest.In another video, posted by Salamanca on Sunday morning, he spoke on the phone with the younger Díaz via the Colombian ambassador to the United Kingdom, Roy Barreras. headtopics.com

Díaz is reportedly earning more than $4.725 million a year, and thus may have been a target for extortion, said Sergio Guzmán, director of Colombia Risk Analysis, a political risk consultancy, based in the Colombian capital, Bogotá.

Military called in to search for kidnapped father of Liverpool playerThe incident has captured Colombia’s attention, but it also has stoked fears of increasing insecurity in a nation where such kidnappings were becoming less common. Read more ⮕

Hamas Israel LIVE UPDATES: Israeli military says it will expand into GazaIsrael knocked out communications, creating a near-blackout of information in Gaza; Australia abstained from a UN vote for a truce because it did not recognise terror group Hamas as the perpetrator of the October 7 attack; Iran fires back at US airstrikes. Follow updates here. Read more ⮕

Israeli Military Intensifies Air Strikes in Gaza, Aid Warehouses Broken IntoThe Israeli military intensifies air strikes in Gaza, while desperate people break into aid warehouses. Lebanon's Hezbollah shoots down an Israeli drone. RSF reports the killing of a Reuters journalist in Lebanon. Read more ⮕

Papua New Guinea Military Leader Appointed as Deputy Commander of Australian Combat BrigadeLieutenant Colonel Boniface Aruma from Papua New Guinea has been appointed as the second-in-command of Townsville's 3rd Brigade, becoming the first foreign military officer to hold such a senior role in the Australian Army. Read more ⮕

Father of Liverpool’s Luis Díaz missing in Colombia amid kidnapping reportsThe father of Liverpool footballer Luis Díaz is still missing but his mother has been rescued, according to Colombia’s president Read more ⮕

Classy tribute after Liverpool star’s parents kidnapped as $76k reward offeredFootball: The Matilda's led by hero Sam Kerr have scored eight goals in their return to playing in front of Australian fans since the Women's World Cup. Read more ⮕