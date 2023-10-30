Midwives and parents fight to save maternity ward at St John of God Hospital in Bendigo

The head of maternity at St John of God Hospital in Bendigo says midwives are working hard behind the scenes to save the private service.St John of God is currently reviewing its maternity care with the possibility the service may closeNicole Harris, head of maternity at St John of God, is hopeful the service can be saved

"Since the announcement was made, we have worked so hard with the executive team, with local doctors, with Bendigo Health to come up with some sustainable solutions," she said. Ms Harris said she and staff were shocked to learn that the maternity service might have to close its doors.

"We cover a massive area up to Mildura, Deniliquin, Shepparton, people from all over come to birth with us, so I feel taking that choice away would be terrible for the community." "It is the best place where I have worked where we get to really engage with the families," Ms Harris said. headtopics.com

"All the midwives on the ward have rallied together and we are optimistic that we can put something in place that will be achievable, and we are going to give it a red-hot crack."Bendigo mother of two Emma Jensen gave birth to her children at St John of God Bendigo and said that her care there was exceptional.

"I've had one of my two secondary postpartum haemorrhages there, which only happens to 1 per cent of women giving birth," she said."I lost 2 litres in 15 minutes, and I wouldn't even move for my husband. headtopics.com

