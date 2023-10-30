Mideast, Ukraine wars could ‘distract’ US attention from China

One of the United States’ most senior military officers has warned that wars in the Middle East and Ukraine could challenge America’s ability to project power and deter China in the Indo-Pacific.

Japanese destroyers with US and British carriers pictured during operations in the Philippine Sea in 2021.“So far, we haven’t had any stuff taken out of this theatre. There is always the chance of what I refer to as a strategic distraction.

Sklenka was speaking on the sidelines of the Australian-American Honolulu Leadership Dialogue, a gathering attended by senior military officials, politicians, representatives of both nations’ intelligence communities, defence industry and academics. headtopics.com

US President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese reiterated ties between the two countries in Washington last week.China claims about 90 per cent of the South China Sea as its own but a 2016 adjudication by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague found Beijing had no claim to these waters. However, China has maintained its claim and built up a series of artificial islands.

Lieutenant-General Stephen Sklenka warned that wars in the Middle East and Ukraine could challenge the US’ ability to deter China in the Indo-Pacific.Albanese will travel to China next week to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, the first visit by an Australian prime minister to Beijing since Malcolm Turnbull in 2016. headtopics.com

Defence Industry Minister Pat Conroy, who also attended, said the government had been clear that Australia had lost the 10-year window it had once had to prepare for a “major regional conflict”. Eventually, Australia will be producing rockets with a range in excess of 500km, up from the 40km range the Army’s rockets currently have.

