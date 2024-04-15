Middle-aged English People Found to be the Loneliest in Europe

A study by psychologists has found that middle-aged English people are the loneliest in Europe . The researchers at Arizona State University, who were comparing Europe ans with Americans, found that, overall, those stateside were lonelier than their counterparts in Europe . But English men and women reported the highest levels of “midlife loneliness” in Europe .

I don’t wish to point the finger at Mum and Dad, but Boomers – although some ended up with shiny final-salary pensions – were raised in post-war Britain, when stories of genuine hardship were fresh and visceral. My parents’ generation didn’t complain, they endured and carried on in spite of hardships. The point being that those of us aged between 45 and 65 were unwittingly taught to shut up and put up as our parents had done beforehand.

The truth is that loneliness kills. A meta-analysis of 90 studies that examined the links between loneliness, social isolation and early death in more than 2 million adults, published in June last year in the journal, showed that people who were socially isolated had a 32 per cent higher risk of dying early compared with those who weren’t. Meanwhile, participants who reported feeling lonely were 14 per cent more likely to die early than those who did not.

I tick two of those boxes: I’m single and a woman. And yet I can’t say that I attribute my singleness to the problem; I know plenty of married people who feel lonely within their relationships. For me, the aloneness became amplified when my twins left for university, something I didn’t properly prepare myself for.

