Midday News Bulletin 30 October 2023

The International Criminal Court warns that impeding relief supplies to Gaza may constitute a crime, and social services Minister Amanda Rishworth says the government is not afraid to disagree with China but respects its most significant trading partner, And a French championship game has been called off after fans attack a bus carrying the Lyon team.

Midday News Bulletin 28 October 2023The U-N General Assembly votes overwhelmingly for a truce in the Middle East; Residents across Queensland told to evacuate immediately from bushfire-affected regions; Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham have beaten Crystal Palace to go five points clear in the Premier League. Read more ⮕

Midday News Bulletin 29 October 2023Thousands of people throughout the country are taking part in rallies regarding the Gaza war, emergency bushfire warnings and evacuations in Queensland, and in sport, South Africa have won the Rugby World Cup, beating New Zealand 12-11. Read more ⮕

Morning News Bulletin 30 October 2023A United Nations agency says civil order is breaking down in Gaza; Iran's President says Israel's offensive has 'crossed the red lines'; and in sports, Eddie Jones resigns as Wallabies coach. Read more ⮕

Evening News Bulletin 28 October 2023Australia abstains from a crucial United Nations vote on a humanitarian truce for Gaza; A manhunt for a mass shooter in Maine ends, with the suspect found dead; England takes third place at the Rugby World Cup in France. Read more ⮕

Evening News Bulletin 29 October 2023Thousands gather at rallies in support of the Palestinian and Israeli people; Bushfire warnings downgraded in Queensland and in Formula One, Daniel Ricciardo records a stunning result in qualifiers for the Mexican Grand Prix. Read more ⮕

Morning News Bulleting 29 October 2023Queensland firefighters hopeful cooler weather can bring relief, a suspected methane explosion kills twenty eight people in Kazakhstan, and in sport, the Western Bulldogs win their first match of the AFLW season over West Coast. Read more ⮕