Microsoft's hiring of Sam Altman boosts tech sector

Australian shares are poised to rise, in line with New York as Microsoft paced the tech sector higher after announcing that it hired Sam Altman to lead a new in-house AI team. “We view Microsoft now even in a STRONGER position from an AI perspective,” Wedbush Securities said in a note. For local investors, the focus on Tuesday morning is all about the RBA.

Governor Michele Bullock will speak as part of a panel at the ASIC Annual Forum in Melbourne and Carl Schwartz will speak at an event in Sydney.On Wall St at12.40pm: Dow +0.3% S&P +0.4% Nasdaq +0.8%Stoxx 50 +0.04% FTSE -0.1% DAX -0.1% CAC +0.2%Iron ore +1.7% to $US130.70 a tonneIn a weekly note, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management’s investment committee said: “Remember, market traders buy the rumour and sell the news. Consider that the bond bear market may be ending. “Use volatility to execute tax management strategies, rebalancing toward yield and quality cash flows priced for earnings achievabilit





FinancialReview » / 🏆 2. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

OpenAI Fires CEO Sam Altman, Sending Shock Waves Across Tech IndustryThe board of the company behind ChatGPT has fired OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, citing lack of consistent communication. OpenAI's chief technology officer will serve as interim CEO while a search for a permanent CEO is conducted. OpenAI president and co-founder Greg Brockman also quit the company.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Microsoft and Google earnings: Why Microsoft jumped and Google slumped when both beat hopesInvestors’ sullen response to Alphabet reporting the GDP of a small country as quarterly revenue, while Microsoft rose says a lot about the market’s AI fixation.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Sam Bankman-Fried: Sam Bankman-Fried thought hedge fund could cover $12.5b debt to FTXThe FTX founder told jurors that while he was concerned about the Alameda liability, it did not alarm him.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Microsoft’s new $5 billion Australian investmentPrime Minister Anthony Albanese has secured a major partnership with Microsoft to bolster Australia’s cyber-security capabilities. Mr Albanese was joined by Microsoft chiefs in Washington as the tech giant announced a $5 billion investment over the next two years.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 6. / 77,616 Read more »

Microsoft’s $5b investment in Australian AI and cloud computing is a significant moveThe tech giant’s Australian investment is a significant move to commandeer two of the biggest and most lucrative global technology bandwagons.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Microsoft to invest $5bn in Australian cybersecurity over next two yearsUS-based tech company also pledges to work with Australia’s cyber spy agency in joint announcement with Anthony Albanese

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »