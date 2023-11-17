Michaelia Cash criticizes government for failing to keep Australia safe

'Hopelessly out of its depth': Michaelia Cash lashes government for failing to 'keep Australia safe' in response to release of detainees following High Court decision. The shadow attorney-general has not minced words in assessing the Labor Party's handling of the High Court’s decision to greenlight the release of dangerous detainees, slamming the government as “unfit” to run the country.

Michaelia Cash has hammered the Labor Party in a brutal assessment of its response to the High Court decision which allowed dangerous detainees into the community, suggesting Peter Dutton showed more leadership than the Prime Minister. The ALP has come under immense scrutiny since 84 detainees were released when it was ruled indefinite detention was illegal, ending a precedent set in 2004. The detainees included convicted rapists, paedophiles and murderers which led to the opposition accusing the government of failing to keep Australians safe

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SKYNEWSAUST: Nationals Senator and Labor MP Clash Over High Court Decision on Asylum SeekersNationals Senator Bridget McKenzie and Labor MP Andrew Charlton have clashed over the High Court decision to release 80 asylum seekers from indefinite detention. The decision resulted in the release of 83 detainees, including violent criminals with previous convictions for serious crimes. The two politicians debated the government's handling of the situation and the need for a new legal framework.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: Labor MPs join Greens in calling for Gaza ceasefireLabor’s Maria Vamvakinou, Fatima Payman and the Coalition MP Mark Coulton stood with the Greens and the Australia Palestine Advocacy Network to receive a petition from more than 100,000 Australia ns who want an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. They called for an end to the violence and highlighted the devastating impact on innocent civilians, including children.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

SKYNEWSAUST: Greens Senator criticizes Labor and Coalition for excluding Greens from negotiations on emergency legislationGreens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young has criticized Labor and the Coalition for excluding the Greens from negotiations on emergency legislation to tighten restrictions on released hardened criminals. She called it an 'absolute disgrace' and delivered a fiery address to the Senate.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more »

THEAGE: Labor rejects proposal to ban Nazi salute, split in parliament committeeLabor has rejected a Coalition proposal to ban the Nazi salute, but the parliamentary joint committee on intelligence and security was united in calling for the government to drop a plan to ban the public display of the Islamic State flag.

Source: theage | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: Emergency Legislation Introduced After High Court Ruling on Immigration DetentionThe minister for immigration, Andrew Giles introduced emergency legislation after the high court ruled indefinite immigration detention illegal. The decision has led to the release of 84 people, with the legality of detaining 340 others for over a year now in question.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: New Laws Introduced to Deal with High Court Ruling on Indefinite Immigration DetentionThe immigration minister, Andrew Giles, has introduced new laws to deal with the consequences of the high court ruling on indefinite immigration detention. The bridging visa conditions bill gives the government the power to impose curfews and ankle bracelets on those released, with criminal penalties for breach of certain conditions.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »