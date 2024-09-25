Michael Cole In Seclusion Amidst Mounting Rape Allegations Against Late Harrods Owner Mohamed Al Fayed

Mohamed al Fayed with Michael Cole , then director of public affairs for Harrods , at the inquest into the deaths of Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed, the high court, London, 2007.Mohamed al Fayed with Michael Cole , then director of public affairs for Harrods , at the inquest into the deaths of Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed, the high court, London, 2007.
According to the spokeswife, Cole is now in seclusion dealing with the incredible shock of the mounting allegations that Fayed was a prolific sex offender. Since thebased on the testimony of 20 women aired, another 100 approaches have been made to the legal team who were already representing 37 women, and it is safe to assume there are many still too traumatised to make that call.
Fayed’s isn’t even the only one in the current news cycle. Much has and will be written about the charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitutionwhich surfaced back in May, in which a towel-clad Combs is shown throwing his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura to the floor in a hotel corridor, then repeatedly kicking her before dragging her motionless body back towards the room she has just escaped.
Mohamed Al Fayed Michael Cole Rape Allegations Harrods Publicist
Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »
Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »
Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »
Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »
Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »