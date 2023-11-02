MFG; BHP ASX: Magellan Financial Group a ‘classic’ dividend trap, says Plato Investment Management’s Peter Gardner

If I had to call out one sector that still looks to be underappreciated, it would be insurers. We think the sector can sustainably grow yields following a period of high claims. What we’re now seeing is premium rate increases being successfully rolled out and there is an expectation of a more normalised claims period as an El Nino event is declared.

. It has a 4.3 per cent cash yield, fully franked (6.1 per cent gross) which is above the market, and it benefits from interest rate rises.Magellan Financial Group has been a classic dividend trapIt has traded on a gross trailing yield of over 10 per cent for quite some time as the company’s share price has been collapsing.

Which stock had the biggest negative surprise in terms of dividends in the latest reporting season? And why are you still holding it?cut its dividends by 93 per cent, fortunately it was a stock we didn’t hold. But many income-focussed investors did on the assumption that it would pay higher dividends on the back of rising energy and coal prices. But what was being overlooked was the company’s outsized capex requirements.

We held BHP Group which cut dividends 52 per cent, but this was largely because iron ore prices dropped from where they were in early 2022. It also followed a period of exceptionally high payouts which was very rewarding for shareholders. The

, and what’s more encouraging is the company now has an increasingly diverse and forward-looking commodity mix after selling its coal mines and taking over globally respected copper producer, Oz Minerals. BHP is well-placed going forward.China Lane in Angel Place, tasty food in the heart of the city.The Rest is History

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SMH: BHP says proposed labour laws threaten $3.2b Australian investmentMining giant BHP says the same job, same pay policy could jeopardise investment and damage Australia’s economy.

Source: smh | Read more ⮕

BRISBANETIMES: BHP Warns Proposed Same Job, Same Pay Policy Could Jeopardise $3.2 Billion InvestmentBHP, the world's largest mining group, has expressed concerns that the government's proposed same job, same pay policy could impact its planned $3.2 billion investment in its local copper business. BHP's CEO, Mike Henry, stated that the bill would not only harm the company but also damage the Australian economy. The potential threat to its investment plans represents a significant escalation in BHP's campaign against the proposed laws.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: BHP chairman Ken MacKenzie seeks full termKen MacKenzie has declined to say whether he will depart the miner before CEO Mike Henry, but he is keen to run for re-election in November 2024.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

THEAGE: BHP steps up its multibillion-dollar bet on global megatrendsWith a cloud over the prospects of its iron ore and metallurgical coal operations amid climate change concerns, the success of its $24 billion investment in potash will be crucial to BHP’s future.

Source: theage | Read more ⮕

BRISBANETIMES: BHP steps up its multibillion-dollar bet on global megatrendsWith a cloud over the prospects of its iron ore and metallurgical coal operations amid climate change concerns, the success of its $24 billion potash investment will be crucial to BHP’s future.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more ⮕

SMH: BHP steps up its multibillion-dollar bet on global megatrendsWith a cloud over the prospects of its iron ore and metallurgical coal operations amid climate change concerns, the success of its $24 billion potash investment will be crucial to BHP’s future.

Source: smh | Read more ⮕