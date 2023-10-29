Met to increase intelligence gathering in London schools amid Gaza tensions

Police officers have been instructed to ‘increase their visible patrols’ at schools and engage with school staff to obtain information about ‘community tensions’.Police officers have been instructed to ‘increase their visible patrols’ at schools and engage with school staff to obtain information about ‘community tensions’.

In the document, Det Ch Supt Clair Kelland said the results of communications between the police officers and school staff would be “fed back to help our intelligence and information-gathering”. The letter, which was obtained by the investigative journalism organisation Point Source, also said it wanted police officers stationed at schools, known as safer schools officers, to help to create “safe spaces” within education establishments in collaboration with school staff.

Stafford Scott, a veteran community campaigner, said: “It’s very likely these actions will stereotype and criminalise young people, especially those from minority backgrounds. The police monitoring group Netpol also believes that the increased focus on schools by the police is likely to have a negative impact on students. headtopics.com

Jun Pang, a policy and campaigns officer at the human rights organisation Liberty, said: “By routinely engaging with school staff to obtain information relating to students, the police are undermining the relationships and the trust that students and teachers need in order to share ideas and develop critical thinking.

“Increased police patrols and surveillance creates a chilling effect that stops these important conversations from taking place.”

Israel Gaza: Israel enters ‘second stage of war’ as ground forces enter GazaIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said ‘the war inside Gaza is going to be long’; Aid trucks held up by ‘Israeli obstacles’: Egypt. Follow updates here. Read more ⮕

Israel Gaza: Israel enters ‘second stage of war’ as ground forces enter GazaIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said ‘the war inside Gaza is going to be long’; Aid trucks held up by ‘Israeli obstacles’: Egypt. Follow updates here. Read more ⮕

Israel Gaza: Israel enters ‘second stage of war’ as ground forces enter GazaIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said ‘the war inside Gaza is going to be long’; Aid trucks held up by ‘Israeli obstacles’: Egypt. Follow updates here. Read more ⮕

Israel Gaza: Israel enters ‘second stage of war’ as ground forces enter GazaIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said ‘the war inside Gaza is going to be long’; Aid trucks held up by ‘Israeli obstacles’: Egypt. Follow updates here. Read more ⮕

Israel Gaza: Israel enters ‘second stage of war’ as ground forces enter GazaIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said ‘the war inside Gaza is going to be long’; Aid trucks held up by ‘Israeli obstacles’: Egypt. Follow updates here. Read more ⮕

Israel Gaza: Israel enters ‘second stage of war’ as ground forces enter GazaIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said ‘the war inside Gaza is going to be long’; Gulf states condemn Israeli ground operation. Follow updates here. Read more ⮕