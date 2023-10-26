Met investigating sexual misconduct accusations against Tim Westwood

Former BBC Radio 1 DJ has been interviewed under police caution over accusations four times this year, but has not been arrestedTim Westwood has been interviewed for a fourth time under police caution after sexual misconduct allegations.DJ, 66, who stepped down from his show on Capital Xtra in April last year, has previously “strongly” denied any wrongdoing.

The Metropolitan police said officers are investigating accusations of offences alleged to have occurred between 1982 and 2016.In a statement on Thursday, the Met said: “Police are investigating a number of reports relating to allegations of non-recent sexual offences allegedly committed by a man.The statement added that a man had been interviewed under caution four times between 15 March and 25 October this year, and that no arrest had been made.

Westwood hosted a regular Saturday show on Capital Xtra, where he was referred to as “The Big Dawg”, before leaving the company last year. A statement from a representative of Westwood, released in 2022, said: “Tim Westwood strongly denies all allegations of inappropriate behaviour. headtopics.com

“In a career that has spanned 40 years, there have never been any complaints made against him officially or unofficially.His representatives were contacted for further comment.

